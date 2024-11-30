Capacity building programme on public policy for foreign civil servants ends

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) successfully concluded its 1st Capacity Building Programme on Public Policy and Administration for civil servants from Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean Region.

The two-week programme, held from 18th to 29th November, was conducted in Mussoorie and New Delhi. It brought together 30 senior officers representing key ministries from Sri Lanka, Oman, Tanzania, Kenya, Seychelles, Malaysia, Cambodia, Maldives, and Myanmar.

The programme provided participants with a platform to exchange ideas, share best practices, and discuss innovative approaches to governance and administration.

The programme focused on critical areas such as e-governance, sustainable development, transparency, and inclusivity, reflecting NCGG’s commitment to fostering excellence in governance.

During the valedictory session, Dr. Surendrakumar Bagde, Director General, NCGG, interacted with the participants and highlighted India’s exemplary strides in e-governance. He underscored the importance of the government’s philosophy of “minimum government, maximum governance,” which has led to significant improvements in transparency, efficiency, and public service delivery.

Dr. Bagde also stressed the need to address pressing issues like waste management, emphasizing that effective mechanisms in this area can have far-reaching positive environmental impacts.

It featured country-specific presentations where participants showcased their governance frameworks and developmental strategies. Oman highlighted its Vision 2040, focusing on e-governance and digital transformation. Sri Lanka shared its grassroots-driven Samurdhi Program for poverty alleviation.

Maldives discussed environmental governance initiatives, while Kenya emphasized transparency through e-governance. Cambodia presented decentralization reforms and inclusive growth strategies. Tanzania showcased Vision 2025 and its involvement in the Open Government Partnership. Seychelles highlighted its Blue Economy Governance Model, Myanmar discussed its Sustainable Development Plan, and Malaysia detailed Vision 2020 and National Transformation 2050.