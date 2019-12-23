The JMM Executive President and the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance chief ministerial candidate, Hemant Soren on Monday met his parents in Ranchi and took their blessings. In a unique style, Soren rode a bicycle to visit his parents’ house.

Later, the 44-year-old leader addressed the media during which he thanked the voters for their support.

He also thanked the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among other Congress leaders as well as RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for their support in the alliance.

JMM chief also thanked his father Shibu Soren, two-time Chief Minister of Jharkhand, and said that now it is the time to fulfill his promises.

“Now the time has come to fulfill the people’s aspirations,” Soren said.

“Today a new chapter will begin for this state. I want to assure everyone that their hopes will not be broken irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, and profession,” Soren said.

Hemant Soren is leading from Dumka and Barhait assembly seats. He is likely to become the Chief Minister for the second time.

The Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is leading on 46 seats in the 81-seat Assembly. The majority mark in the Assembly is 41 seats.

From 2009 to 2013, Hemant Soren took the charge of Deputy Chief Minister with Arjun Munda as Chief Minister when the party supported BJP in the state.

In January 2013, the central rule was imposed in the state after the JMM withdrew its support. Later in July, Hemant Soren took oath as the Chief Minister at the age of 38 years.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP came back in power with Raghubar Das as Chief Minister.

In the 2019 elections, the JMM stitched up an alliance with the Congress and RJD.