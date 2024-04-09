Time for Kejriwal to accept moral defeat and resign as CM: Sachdeva

Following the Delhi High Court dismissing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by the ED, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday said that after today’s decision of the court, the AAP supremo has lost all moral right to continue as the CM.

Sachdeva, sharpening his attack on Kejriwal, claimed that the high court slammed the Chief Minister for expecting dual standards of treatment of an accused.

Sachdeva further said that Kejriwal was told by the court not to expect any special treatment being a CM, and added that it is now very clear that the ED’s arrest order of Arvind Kejriwal is lawful and based on facts.

The BJP leader further claimed that the people of the city were ashamed that their CM is not only an accused of a liquor scam but is also acting like a fugitive running from one court to another unsuccessfully.

Sachdeva further attacked Kejriwal, saying that what he is facing at present is the result of the curse of all those mothers and sisters whose families suffered when Delhi CM allowed liquor promotion in Delhi which affected lacs of families.

“It’s time Kejriwal accepts moral defeat and resigns as CM of Delhi,” Sachdeva said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari has said that the court order has shown the mirror to the AAP chief.

He further alleged that based on the evidence

gathered by the ED it reflects that Kejriwal is the kingpin of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

“Aap stands exposed,” Tiwari said, taking to his social media account on the platform X.

BJP’s national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that now it has been proved once again that the Delhi CM is behind

the liquor scam, as the HC refused to grant relief to Kejriwal and said that there is sufficient evidence with the probe agency and his arrest is valid.

Sirsa further demanded that now Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal should apologize to the whole country for placing his picture beside Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar.