Tigress found dead in Chhattisgarh’s Achanakmar reserve

A six-year-old tigress, identified as AKT-13, was found dead in Chhattisgarh’s Achanakmar Tiger Reserve (ATR), heightening concerns over the dwindling tiger population in the region.

Preliminary investigations by the forest department suggest the death resulted from a territorial fight or an aggressive mating conflict.

However, confirmation is pending a detailed post-mortem report. Meanwhile, some locals have raised suspicions of poaching, citing visible injuries on the tigress’s body.

The carcass was discovered on Wednesday along the Lamni-Chirhata route during a patrol by the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF). According to officials, neck injuries caused by canine teeth and a punctured trachea suggest a violent encounter.

Manoj Pandey, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) ATR, said, “The area where the tigress was found overlaps with the territories of four tigers. Preliminary findings indicate that her injuries were inflicted by another tiger or tigress, likely during a territorial fight or mating attempt. Footprints of another tiger were also found at the site, supporting this assessment.”

Pandey further explained that such incidents, though rare, can occur during mating interactions, which sometimes turn aggressive. He cited a similar incident reported in 2014 at the Delhi Zoo, where a male tiger fatally injured a tigress during a mating attempt.

However, the incident has drawn criticism over lapses in ATR’s response mechanisms. Despite being informed of the tigress’s death early Thursday morning, senior officials only arrived at the site by the afternoon. The absence of an on-site veterinarian delayed the post-mortem examination, raising questions about ATR’s preparedness to handle emergencies.

Wildlife experts have expressed concern over these delays, urging quicker response times, enhanced patrolling, and better coordination among ATR staff. Conservationists attribute the vulnerabilities faced by tigers to overlapping territories, habitat loss, human encroachments, and administrative inefficiencies.

While ATR officials await the post-mortem results to confirm the cause of death, the incident highlights the urgent need for wildlife management reforms. Strengthening patrol systems, equipping reserves with veterinary resources, and addressing habitat-related challenges are essential steps to safeguard the remaining tiger population.