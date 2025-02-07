Tight security for counting of votes of Milkipur bypolls in UP tomorrow

Three-tier security arrangements have been made at the strong room where electronic voting machines of the Milkipur bypolls have been kept, officials said on Friday.

Counting of votes for the bypolls will take place on Saturday. The bypolls will decide the fate of 10 candidates where there was a direct contest between the BJP and SP.

EC sources here on Friday said the first level security will be on a 100 meter circumference from the counting venue, where the local police force will be deployed.

The second level security will be at the gate of the counting site, where the state armed police force will be deployed and the third level security will be at the counting place which will be under the supervision of the Central Paramilitary Forces.

The votes cast in EVMs will be counted on a total of 14 tables. First postal and service ballots would be counted and thereafter the EVMs.

Officials said media centers have been set up in the counting venue premises. An officer from the Information Department will be in charge of the media center.

Sources said that the counting will go upto 26 rounds to decide the fate of 10 candidated as there are a total of 414 or EVMs booths.

However this bypolls had witnessed a direct contest between BJP’s Chandrabhan Paswan and SP’s Ajeet Prasad, son of SP MP Awadhesh Prasad.

A total of 243178 voters had voted in the by election held on February 5 and these include 123049 male, 120127 female and 2 third gender voters.

In the 2022 assembly polls, the assembly segment witnessed 60.44% of polling.

The polling percentage of male voters was 63.62%, female voters was 67.43% and the total polling percentage was 65.44%.

The seat is held by SP and fell vacant after SP member Awadhesh Prasad was elected to Lok Sabha from Faizabad( Ayodhya) seat.