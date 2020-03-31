Amid the 21- day nationwide lockdown to curtail Coronavirus pandemic, there are many reports of wild animals coming to towns and cities these days. A tiger near the Mala forest range of Pilibhit tiger reserve has meanwhile claimed its fourth victim, a farmer, on Monday.

28-year-old Krishna Rai was a resident of Mala Colony and was killed by the big cat. Defying the lockdown rules, villagers thronged the spot in a large number and protested against the ‘negligence’ on the part of the PTR administration in providing them protection from tiger attacks.

Gajraula SHO Jai Veer Singh “The tiger attacked Rai on his neck and trachea, killing him on the spot. We are trying to pacify the agitated villagers.”

Pilibhit Sadar tehsildar Vivek Kumar Mishra, who also visited the spot, announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the victim.

This year, there are already four victims of tiger attacks.

Earlier, this month, a 50-year-old woman Ramoli Sarkar of the same village was killed by a tiger on March 21.

Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, a leopard was spotted in Sector 5 residential area on Monday morning. It was caught by the Forest Department team headed by IFS officer Abdul Qayum.

The police made announcements in the area asking people to stay indoors after the animal was seen.

Qayumin in a tweet had said, “Leopard rescue in Chandigarh. Delighted to share it was successfully done. In about 5 hour of joint operation. No loss to human or property. Animal is doing great. Medical examination done.”

With people staying indoors during the 21-day nationwide lockdown, wild animals, including endangered ones, have been spotted on the deserted streets at several places in the country over the past few days.

On March 27, people on the road in Kerala’s Kozhikode spotted a civet taking the zebra crossing. A nilgai too was spotted at Noida’s mall, during the lockdown. Many people have reported to have spotted rare species of birds as well.