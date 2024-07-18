Body of Sikkim’s former minister found in Bangladesh

An 80-year-old former minister of Sikkim’s inaugural state government, Ram Chandra Poudyal, who was known for his activism, was found dead on an island in the Teesta river in Bangladesh yesterday. Poudyal had departed from his residence in Chhota Singtam on 7 July, stating that he was going to visit his sister at Seti Khola in the vicinity. He had been reported missing since then.

The Pakyong district police in Sikkim had announced a cash reward in response to the mysterious disappearance of an individual.

A team of police officers also came to Siliguri in search of him, but it was the Bangladesh police, who ultimately discovered an unidentified body on the banks of the Teesta river.

This news was officially shared by authorities in Bangladesh and it quickly spread through social media.

Fortunately, the Mekhliganj police station in Cooch Behar received this information and promptly informed the relevant authorities.

The only clue that helped identify the deceased was his wrist watch, which was still on his wrist and recognized by his family members.

Today, with the assistance of Indian police at Changrabandha Immigration Check-Post, the Bangladesh police have handed over the body to Poudyal’s relatives.

Today, Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang made a trip to the home of the late former minister in Chota Singtam to pay last respects to him.

“I expressed my sincere sympathies to the mourning loved ones and acquaintances. Additionally, I prayed for the departed soul to find eternal peace,” Mr Tamang said.

Pawan Singh Chamling, the former chief minister of Sikkim, expressed his grief over the death of RC Poudyal, a prominent figure in Sikkim’s political history.

“Born in Chhota Singtam, Namcheybong, Ram Chandra Poudyal was popularly known as RC Poudyal. He was the founder and president of the Jhulke Gham Party or Rising Sun Party and played a significant role in the democratic movement of the 1970s in Sikkim. Additionally, from 1979 to 1981, he led the Sikkim Congress (Revolutionary),” Mr Chamling said.

He was elected as a representative of the Sikkim Congress for the Pachekhani area in 1974, and served as a member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly from 1975 to 1979. During his tenure, he also acted as deputy Speaker from 1975 to 1977 and later held the role of minister of forest and land reforms, becoming the first minister of forest for Sikkim.