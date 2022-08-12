Throat slit by manjha, biker dies, wife, daughter critical

The joy of Raksha Bandhan turned into tragedy for a family in Delhi as one of their loved ones lost his life after getting hit by the banned Chinese Manjha.

The incident happened in Delhi’s Shastri park area when the deceased, identified as Vipin Kumar (35), was going to his in-laws’ house with his wife and daughter on his bike.

According to police sources, as Vipin reached the Shastri Park’s flyover, he got stuck by the manjha, which slit his neck badly. He was immediately rushed to the Trauma Center situated in Civil Lines with the help of bystanders in an injured condition, where he lost the battle of his life.

The incident is said to have happened on Thursday at around 5 in the evening. A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Shastri Park Police station and an investigation has been initiated.

A police source said that the deceased, Vipin, was a resident of Nangloi’s Rajdhani park area. His family consists of his wife Annu and three daughters namely Siya, 12, Radhika, 9, and Shruti, 6. He had a bread supply job.

According to a family member, Rakshabandhan was being celebrated on Thursday at Vipin’s house. His sister Satto’s daughter Meenakshi had come to stay with them a few days ago. Since his sister wasn’t able to come for the occasion, her daughter Meenakshi tied her mother’s rakhi on Vipin’s wrist.

Later, in the evening, Vipin left his house with his wife and daughter Shruti on his bike, to visit his in-laws in Loni. As he reached the Shastri Nagar flyover, a Manjha suddenly hit him and got wrapped around his neck. By the time he stopped the bike his neck got slit severely and started bleeding too much. His wife and daughter were also severely injured during the incident.

Case against Chinese Manjha users

A senior police official said that a case has been registered at the Shastri Park police station on Thursday against those who are flying kites with Chinese Manjha despite the ban. A case under relevant sections has been registered against the accused identified as Mohammad Farhan, 18, and Anwar, 20.

Chinese Manjha is proving dangerous for birds too. According to an official from the fire department, as many as 318 calls were received by them to rescue the birds in the month of July itself this year. If statistics are to be believed, last year, 445 calls were received in the month of July, 909 in August, and 714 in September, informing about the birds getting trapped in the manjha.

Series of accidents involving Chinese manjha despite the strict ban on it imposed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) have raised many a question on the role of the police and other concerned agencies.