Three Punjab cops dismissed for implicating two in a drug case

The Punjab Police, on Monday, dismissed three cops including an inspector from service after they falsely implicated two persons in a drug case to extort money from them.

The dismissed police personnel have been identified as inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Angrej Singh and head constable (HC) Joginder Singh, a trio posted at Narcotic Control Cell in Ferozepur.

Inspector Bajwa has been dismissed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ferozepur range Jaskaran Singh while ASI Angrej and head constable Joginder were dismissed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ferozepur Surendra Lamba for gross negligence of duty. The action against the accused cops has been taken under article 311 (2) of the Constitution of India.

The police have also registered a first information report (FIR) dated 25 July against trio under Sections 166, 167, 195, 471, 218, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 21, 59, and 13 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Ferozepur Cantt.

Divulging details about the case, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said a team of Anti-Narcotic Cell Ferozepur led by inspector Bajwa, ASI Angrej, and HC Joginder in connivance with other cops had arrested two persons on 20 July and allegedly implicated them in a false drug case by planting one kilogram heroin and showing recovery of Rs Five lakh from their possession. An FIR was also registered under various sections of the NDPS act by accused Inspector Bajwa at PS Ferozepur Cantonment.

Apparently, the recovery was suspicious to the SSP Ferozepur, following which the latter started probing the matter at an internal level, when, the police had also received a complaint from a person alleging fraud of lakhs of rupees with his employee by the accused cops, the DGP said.

The DGP said during the course of an investigation, primarily it has come to the fore that the accused cops had concocted the entire matter and implicated both persons wrongly with the intention to extort money from them.

When the accused cops were confronted regarding the allegations during a detailed inquiry, they had no clarification and later, they also absconded mysteriously further raising the suspicion, he added.

The DGP, Gaurav Yadav, said black sheeps in the uniform will not be tolerated and any police officer found indulged in any kind of malpractices will be dealt with severely.