Sidhu attacks Punjab govt, triggers turmoil

The Punjab Congress is once again tackling internal turmoil as state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu attacked his own government and its chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Congress top brass is miffed over the internal feud and has asked state leaders to unite before the elections and refrain from hitting out at each other, sources said.

Sidhu has lambasted state home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who reportedly has offered to quit, for sparing SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug case and accused him of complacency. He is yet to be arrested and only an FIR has been lodged as Congress leaders assure that the government will take appropriate actions against him.

Majithia, former Akali minister and brother-in-law of Sukhbir Badal, was booked on 21 December, under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for allowing drug smuggling through use of his property or conveyance, financing the distribution or sale of drugs and hatching a criminal conspiracy for smuggling, the FIR read.

Channi had said last month that his government will crack down on every drug trafficker and that law will take its own course in Majithia’s case. He also reiterated that his government will eradicate the drug menace in the state.

Congress leadership in Delhi are submerged in internal rift that is engulfing several states as they struggle to find an antidote to the exodus of MLAs in various units like Punjab, Goa and Manipur.