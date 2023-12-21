Three more Lok Sabha MPs suspended, total now 146

The Lok Sabha on Thursday suspended three more opposition MPs for the remainder of the Winter Session, taking the total number of MPs suspended from both Houses to 146.

The three new suspended members of the Lok Sabha are D K Suresh, Nakul Nath, and Deepak Baij, all of the Congress. With their suspension, the total number of suspended Lok Sabha members reached 100.

The three were suspended from the House for repeatedly disrupting proceedings, bringing placards into the House, continuously raising slogans and tearing papers and throwing them on the staff.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi proposed to suspend the three MPs in the House and Mrs Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, announced their suspension.

The Lok Sabha’s winter session concluded on Thursday.

On Wednesday, two MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha. Earlier, on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha suspended 49 MPs for the remainder of the session, and on Monday, 33 Lok Sabha MPs and 45 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended.

Thirteen 13 Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP were suspended last week. With the three fresh suspensions, the total number of MPs suspended has now reached 146.

Opposition MPs have been demanding a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah in the House over the 13 December Parliament Security breach when two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery during the zero-hour session.