Three gangsters involved in terror conspiracy in NIA net

Amid the speculations that criminal gangs are joining hands with terror groups to conduct terrorist activities in the country, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested three kingpins of different criminal gangs found involved in conspiracies to commit terror acts.

The arrested gangsters include Neeraj Bawana from Delhi, Naresh Chaudhary from Haryana and Bhupi Rana from Punjab. A team of the NIA is interrogating.

According to a NIA official, a case was registered on August 26 on the basis of another case registered by the special cell of the Delhi Police on August 7. The case relates to the involvement of criminal gangs in different criminal activities, including murders to terrorise people in a bid to extort money for promoting their criminal syndicates.

These gangs are found deeply entrenched in raising funds through smuggling of drugs and illegal weapons to carry out their terror activities.

As stated by NIA sources, a case was initially registered by the special cell. Eight persons were named in the case along with others, who are members of different criminal syndicates based in India and abroad.

During the course of investigation, it came to the fore that all the accused had hatched a conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities in the country including the National capital. After ascertaining the role of these accused gangsters in conspiring for terror activities, the case was re-registered by NIA and investigation was initiated.