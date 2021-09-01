Three of family murdered over property dispute in Telangana

In a shocking incident, a man brutally murdered his brother and two other relatives over a property dispute in Telangana’s Warangal town on Wednesday.

Two other family members were also critically injured in the incident in LB Nagar area of the town, police said.

Mohammad Shafi along with four or five persons broke into the house of his elder brother Mohammad Chandpasha early on Wednesday and attacked him and other inmates with hunting sickles and knives.

Chandpasha (50), his wife Sabera (42) and Sabera’s brother Khaleel (40) were killed, while Chandpasha’s sons Fahad (20) and Samad (24) were injured.

Chandpasha’s daughter Rubeena, an eye witness, said Shafi and other unidentified persons attacked her parents and other family members.

Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi, who visited the scene of crime, told reporters that they have formed teams to arrest the absconding killers.

The police officer said the murders were believed to be the fallout of a property dispute between the two brothers, who were cattle traders. The dispute has been going on between them over sharing of profit to the tune of Rs 1 crore.

Shafi, who bore the grudge against his brother for not sharing the profit, planned and executed the killings.

Sabera’s brother, who had come to see her, was also killed by the assailants when he tried to stop them. The injured were said to be in critical condition. One of them was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.