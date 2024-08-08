Thread of hope: Chhattisgarh CM Sai’s rakhi vow to uplift women

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai gave a sneak peek into the festive spirit ahead of Rakshabandhan on August 19 by personally meeting and addressing the grievances of thousands of people from across the state at his residence during the Jandarshan programme. Two women, Rishi Agrawal and Siddhika Goswami, who tied rakhis on the CM’s wrist, were assured of compassionate appointments, setting the tone for a day of direct interaction and swift resolution of public concerns.

During the programme, CM Sai distributed cheques worth Rs 11 crore 41 lakh 25 thousand 500 to 6,205 beneficiaries under various schemes. He also handed over battery-operated motorised tricycles to three differently-abled individuals, Komal Lahare, Sana Parveen, and Thagia Sahu.

Villagers and panchayat representatives from Gram Panchayat Khapri presented their demands and problems to the CM, including the poor condition of roads, unpaved village streets, and lack of proper buildings for schools. The CM directed officials to take immediate action on these issues.

Advertisement

The CM’s Jandarshan programme aimed to address the grievances and demands of the people. He assured the villagers that their problems would be addressed promptly. The programme was a success, with many beneficiaries receiving financial aid and assistance.

Chhattisgarh CM Sai’s efforts to reach out to the people and address their concerns were appreciated by the villagers. The Jandarshan programme was a step towards ensuring that the government’s schemes and programmes reach the intended beneficiaries. The CM’s commitment to the welfare of the people was evident in his interactions with the villagers.