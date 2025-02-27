Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai declares ‘Chhava’ tax-free

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai announced on Wednesday that the Bollywood movie ‘Chhava’, based on the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be exempt from state entertainment taxes.

The decision, unveiled during a media interaction following the Rajim Kumbh(Kalp) event, aims to make the historic epic accessible to a wider audience, particularly the youth.

CM Sai emphasised that Chhava is not a mere cinematic venture but a tribute to India’s “glorious traditions of courage and self-respect”. The film chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Shivaji Maharaj, highlighting his defiance to Mughal forces and his strategic brilliance. “This film will ignite patriotism and remind our youth of the sacrifices that shaped our nation,” he stated, urging citizens to watch the epic to “connect with India’s golden past”.

By waiving entertainment taxes, the government seeks to reduce ticket prices, enabling broader access to the film. The CM underscored that such initiatives align with the state’s commitment to promoting the art that strengthens cultural identity and awareness about history. “Our government will continue to support films that inspire societal consciousness and pride in India’s heritage,” he added.

While the announcement has garnered widespread praise, it has also invited political scrutiny. Senior Congress leader and head of the party’s communications department Sushil Anand Shukla criticised the move, asserting that it prioritises symbolism over substantive governance. He emphasised that rather than pursuing decisions designed to attract media attention, the government should focus on addressing pressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, healthcare, and education.

He accused the ruling party of deflecting attention from unfulfilled promises, stressing that symbolic gestures cannot replace meaningful action to improve public welfare.

Chhava dramatises Sambhaji Maharaj’s relentless resistance against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, showcasing his martyrdom and leadership. Seasoned journalist R Krishna Das notes that the film could reshape public perception of the often overlooked Maratha king, whose legacy is pivotal to Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh’s shared history.

The tax exemption reflects the state’s broader strategy to leverage cinema as a tool for cultural education. Sai appealed to citizens, especially young viewers, to engage with the film— “Understanding our history is key to navigating our future”.

While Chhava is drawing audiences to cinema houses across Chhattisgarh, the government’s decision to make the film tax-free has sparked a broader debate on the role of cinema in nation building. Supporters have welcomed the move, viewing it as an effort to reclaim and promote historical narratives. However, Congress has raised concerns, calling for greater transparency in the criteria used to grant tax exemptions.