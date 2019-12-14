As the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) got mixed reactions across India, triggering protests at several parts of the country, thousands of people protested across Karnataka on Friday against the Act, an official said on Saturday.

“After Friday prayers, protesters numbering a thousand people expressed their unhappiness against the CAA by giving a memorandum to the Tehsildhar,” Kalaburagi police commissioner MN Nagraj told news agency IANS.

Though, there were no serious issues with the protests in Kalaburagi, Nagraj said. The police is cognizant of the CAA triggered situation and keeping a watch, he added.

Police commissioner said that the protests were lead by Khadija Begum.

Similarly, protests were held at Shivamogga, Udupi, Mdikeri, Bidar, Chintamani and Bengaluru.

In Shivamogga, Muslim Muttahida Mahaz lead the protests against the CAA. The protesters gave a memorandum to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind through the office of the deputy commissioner.

Assailing the CAA in Bengaluru city, Lok Tantrik Yuva Janata Dal said it will petition the Supreme Court against the controversial citizenship bill which excluded persecuted Muslims from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In Chintamani, many people protested after the Friday prayers and raised slogans against the CAA which ended at the Tehsildar’s office.

In Bidar, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind members were joined by others organisations in the protest against the act. The protesters passed through Ambedkar Circle, Chowbar, Gawan Chowk, Shaha Gunj and presented a petition to the President of India Ram Nath Kovid through the deputy commissioner’s office.

Kodagu Muslim Jamaat Union in Madikeri also submitted a memorandum in the additional deputy commissioner’s office against the CAA. The protesters asked for the CAA to be scrapped.

In Udupi, Zilla Muslim Okkuta organised the protest against the CAA. Maulana Rashid Ahmad Nadvi from the Jamia Majid said both Hindus and Muslims were not happy with the act.

President Ram Nath Kovind, in a late Thursday night order, gave his assent to The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, letting it become an Act allowing Indian citizenship to six non-Muslim minority migrants facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.