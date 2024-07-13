Those who deny the existence of Lord Ram are defaming Ayodhya: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai said that those who deny the existence of Lord Shri Ram are now hatching conspiracies to insult and defame Ayodhya.

“Those who did this had rejected the invitation to consecrate Ram Lalla’s life. Their words carry no weight. They are just spreading confusion with the help of lies and deception,” he alleged.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday morning along with his cabinet colleagues to have the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla.

Advertisement

During his conversation with reporters, he said that Chhattisgarh is the city of Mata Kaushalya, the maternal home of Lord Ram.

“Today, we have come from Lord Ram’s mama’s state to pray for the prosperity of Chhattisgarh. We are fortunate that Lord Shri Ram spent most of his 14 years of exile in Chhattisgarh, approximately 10 years. During this time, he also ate the jootha (partly eaten) berries of Mother Shabari,” the CM said.

Earlier, upon arriving at the Ayodhya airport, Uttar Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Minister Satish Sharma warmly welcomed the Chhattisgarh delegation on behalf of the state government, accompanied by DM Nitish Kumar, who presented them with bouquets.

The Chhattisgarh CM and his cabinet colleagues reached a hotel located on the highway from the airport. After taking some rest, they departed for Ayodhya Dham by e-bus and other vehicles.

They first visited the Ram temple, where CM Sai prostrated before Ram Lalla and offered a basket of berries dedicated to the sacred land of Mata Shabari.

The Chhattisgarh CM and delegation also made offerings to Lord Ram Lalla, which included Vishnubhog rice, Kosa clothes, Kari Laddus, Anarsa, Chironji, and Sitaphal.

The delegation also worshipped at the Hanumangarhi temple and performed aarti at the Saryu river.

The Chhattisgarh CM and his colleagues would return back to Raipur on Saturday evening.