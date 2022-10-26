"Those who abused Gods..."BJP takes on Kejriwal's appeal to put Ganesh-Laxmi pictures on notes

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his appeal to the Centre of including images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on currency notes to improve the economic situation of the country.

Addressing a press conference, Tiwari alleged that AAP leaders have abused Hindu Gods and Goddesses in the past. “Their (AAP) party leaders, the party’s Gujarat state unit president and AAP ministers have abused Hindu Gods and Goddesses and have said many things but they are still in their party. Now, what will they do in upcoming polls? So for their face-saving, they are coming up with new conspiracies. Those who objected to Ram Mandir have come with a new mask,” Tiwari said.

“On one side they abuse Hindu Gods and on the other hand they are coming in poll time saying such things,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider including the images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on currency notes in India to “improve the economic situation of the country”.

“Today I appeal to the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Indian currency there is a photo of Gandhi Ji, let that be, on the other side of currency, a photo of Shri Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi Ji should be put,” said Kejriwal.

Mentioning the example of Indonesian currency that carries the picture of Ganesha on its note, Kejriwal said, “If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency, our country will prosper.”

Further, he added, “I will write to the centre tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to appeal for it… we need the almighty’s blessings apart from the efforts to settle the economic condition of the country.”

“Indonesia is a Muslim majority country and has only 2-3 per cent Hindus and they have Ganesh Ji’s photo on their currency… when Indonesia can do why can’t we do it,” Kejriwal said while addressing the media.

Lord Ganesha is inscribed on the 20,000 rupiah note of Indonesia.