Those behind Pahalgam terror attack will be brought to justice: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and said those behind the act will be brought to justice.

In a post on X, Mr Modi, who is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, said, ”Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice…they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable, and it will get even stronger.”

Advertisement

He said, ”condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.”

Advertisement