Covid-19 vaccination for all people aged 45 years and above commenced from Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.

More than 6.5 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far to frontline workers, healthcare workers, those above 60 and for people aged above 45 with specified co-co-morbid conditions.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid- 19 vaccination commenced fromMarch 1for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The ministry said so far vaccine doses have been administered to 82,60,293HCWs (1st dose), 52,50,704 HCWs (2nd dose),91,74,171 FLWs (1stdose) and 39,45,796 FLWs (2nd Dose), 78,36,667(1st dose) and 17,849 (2nd dose).

As on Day-75 of the vaccination drive (31st March), 20,63,543 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 17,94,166 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 39,484 sessions for 1st dose and 2,69,377 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Vaccination throughout April:

Seeking to exponentially expand the countrywide anticoronavirus inoculation drive, the Centre has decided to keep all public and private sector Covid-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) operational throughout April, including on gazetted holidays.

The vaccination exercise continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the Union Health Ministry highlighted.

~With inputsfrom PTI~