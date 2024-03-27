There will be no Hindus in Cong after 2026, no Muslims by 2032: Himanta

In controversial remarks, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said there will be no Hindus in the Congress after 2026, and no Muslims by 2032.

Amidst the ongoing nomination process for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Sarma accompanied Sarbananda Sonowal for filing the latter’s nomination from Dibrugarh seat on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press, Sarma highlighted the significant number of defections from the Congress to the BJP, indicating a trend of party members switching sides.

He remarked, “The steady flow of individuals from the Congress to the BJP suggests that there will soon be plenty of vacant seats in the Rajiv Bhawan, but few candidates to occupy them. Such is the current political landscape in Assam.”

Sarma’s statements come amidst escalating political tensions with the chief minister hinting at a more assertive approach, suggesting that “this trend will escalate further when Narendra Modi assumes office as the prime minister again”.

“The Congress will gradually diminish and eventually disappear by 2032,” he added.

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats, and this is the first election being held in the state after last year’s delimitation exercise which witnessed large scale redrawing of boundaries of both assembly and parliamentary seats.

Polling in Assam will be held on April 19, April 26 and May 7.