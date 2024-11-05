There is decline in stubble burning incidents in Haryana: Agriculture Minister

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Tuesday said that the State Government is promoting the use of straw as manure by encouraging farmers to incorporate it into their fields. This practice not only enhances soil fertility but also provides economic benefits to farmers.

Rana said that incorporating crop residue into the soil boosts the levels of carbon and other nutrients, leading to higher yields in subsequent crops.

He stated, “Scientific research has demonstrated that mixing straw into the soil strengthens the nutrient cycle and increases soil carbon levels, which in turn improves the yield of future crops.”

Advertisement

He shared that many progressive farmers are now using crop residues as fertilizer by incorporating them into the soil. This approach not only boosts crop yields by 3 to 5 quintals per acre annually but also reduces costs by lowering urea consumption.

Citing the example of farmer Rajesh Saini from Bakana village in Yamuna Nagar district, the Agriculture Minister said that instead of burning stubble, Saini has been mixing it into his fields for the past three years.

As a result, his crop yield has increased by about six quintals per acre, leading to an annual income boost of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per acre, he said.

Haryana cultivates paddy on approximately 28 lakh acres, and the government’s awareness campaign has significantly reduced stubble burning cases this season.

The state has also provided subsidized machines for in-situ and ex-situ stubble management, and farmers who refrain from burning stubble receive a financial incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre.

Rana also mentioned that the Haryana government’s efforts have been praised by the Supreme Court, highlighting that Haryana is actively providing valuable support to farmers.

He said that attributing the rising pollution in Delhi solely to stubble burning is misguided. He advised the Delhi government to implement concrete measures similar to those in Haryana.

This initiative by the Haryana government not only promotes environmental preservation but also offers farmers financial benefits, marking a positive shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly agriculture. He said that this year, the state has recorded a noticeable reduction in stubble burning cases.