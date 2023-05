Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Saturday that the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ is being made tax-free in MP.

The MP CM said the movie exposes the truth behind the heinous faces of love Jihad, forced conversions and terrorism. He said the movie depicts how the lives of daughters are ruined through love jihad.

Chouhan said the movie reveals the designs of terrorism. He urged all people, especially daughters, to watch the movie.