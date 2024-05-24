The country suffered a great deal under Congress and I.N.D.I alliance: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Friday that the leaders of Congress and the I.N.D.I alliance caused significant harm to the country.

The chief minister made these remarks during a public meeting at the Farenda assembly of the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency while urging the public to vote for Union Minister and Lok Sabha candidate Pankaj Chaudhary.

He said, “In their quest for power, they (the Opposition) have divided the nation and torn its social fabric apart. They propose to amend the Constitution to redirect OBC reservations to Muslims, a deeply conspiratorial move against the country that we cannot accept.”

Continuing his attack on the INDIA bloc, Yogi said, “In West Bengal, Congress’s ally, the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), attempted to allocate all OBC reservations to Muslims, a decision that the Calcutta High Court deemed ‘unconstitutional’. The court affirmed that Muslims are not entitled to reservations in India. Dr. B R Ambedkar stated that reservation provisions were established for Scheduled Castes and Tribes, and after the Mandal Commission, the reservation was instituted for OBCs. This reservation cannot be on a religious basis.”

He warned that religious-based reservations could lay the foundation for further division of the country, which was already partitioned in 1947. We must prevent another such partition.

“Ram Lalla now resides in his divine temple in Ayodhya, a feat made possible by the double-engine government and the power of your votes,” he pointed out.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of using the strength of the vote to respond to those who oppose Hindu and Sanatan values “whereas, in the SP and Congress governments, all the money was given for the construction of boundary of the cemetery.”

“Us dauran gaanv mein gareeb ki zameen par char log topi pehenkar pahuchte the aur jabran boundary bana kar kabristan ka board laga dete the. (There was a time when a few people sporting caps used to forcibly erect boundary walls of graveyards on the land of the poor.)

In contrast, he said, funds today are spent on enhancing India’s heritage and temples and improving facilities for travelers and devotees in deference to the people’s sentiments.

CM Yogi accused the Samajwadi Party, RJD, AAP, and other constituents of the I.N.D.I alliance of opposing Dr. B R Ambedkar. He reminded the public that they defeated Baba Saheb in elections and, during the SP government, removed the names of institutions dedicated to Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram.

He accused Akhilesh Yadav of threatening to demolish memorials of prominent figures like Ambedkar, Sahu Ji Maharaj, and Savitribai Phule in Lucknow. Adityanath condemned Congress and the I.N.D.I. alliance for allegedly tampering with the Constitution, imposing emergencies, and undermining India’s spirit for their interests, asserting that their current manifesto contains dangerous proposals as proof of their ongoing mischief.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significant development strides in Maharajganj, stating, “The entire railway line from Anandnagar to Siswa has been approved, with work commencing soon.”

He made a mention of completing medical college and establishing AIIMS in Maharajganj and Gorakhpur, operationalising a fertilizer factory, and constructing a medical college in Siddharthnagar.

Highlighting the area’s growth, Yogi remarked, “Residents of 18 settlements in Vantangiya village of Maharajganj were once forced to go from door to door seeking assistance. Today, these villages have gained recognition as revenue villages. This is the first time since Independence they’ve recognised themselves as citizens of independent India. They now lead dignified lives, with new homes being constructed, thanks to the efforts of the double-engine government. They enjoy amenities such as electricity and roads, contributing to their improved standard of living.”

Adityanath praised local farmers who were practicing organic and integrated farming. He declared that the state has successfully eradicated encephalitis and mafia activities. As a result, children no longer succumb to encephalitis.

Criticising the I.N.D.I alliance, he said, “They aimed to implement a personal law akin to ‘Taliban rule’, which would restrict daughters from schooling and women from markets, forcing them to wear burqas.” Adityanath asserted that such changes would not be tolerated in a New India.