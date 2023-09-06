The country is Bharat and it will remain so: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Wednesday that the country is ‘Bharat’ and it will remain ‘Bharat’.

Reacting to the latest row over the country’s name being ‘India’ or ‘Bharat’, the MP CM said that Bharat is Bharat and there should be no dispute about it. Chouhan maintained that the country is Bharat and it will remain Bharat.

The MP CM was interacting with some media persons at Indore while on his way to Khandwa to attend the inauguration of the sixth Jan Ashirwad Yatra of the ruling BJP.

Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Khandwa.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Gadkari said this yatra’s aim is to ensure the state’s bright future and prosperity to the farmers and people.

The minister expressed confidence that in the near future MP would become the first state in the country to produce green hydrogen. He said the development so far in MP was just the ‘trailer’ and the real ‘movie’ is yet to begin.

Praising PM Narendra Modi and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the union minister asserted that MP had come out of the BIMARU status and become one of the country’s growth engines and a power station of development.