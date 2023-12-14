Tharoor showers praise on Amritsar MP Aujla, says ‘Singh is King’

Punjab’s Member of Parliament from Amritsar, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, received praise for his courageous act of confronting one of the two intruders who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery on Wednesday. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor expressed admiration for Aujla’s bravery, referring to him as “Singh is King,” in a post on X.

Speaking to the media, Congress MP Aujla said, “I had just finished raising an issue when two people jumped into the House chamber. One of them was moving towards the Chair when Hanuman Beniwal caught him.”

Singh is King! Awesome Aujla, my brave colleague, who confronted the intruder in the Lok Sabha…. https://t.co/eTRdWQWML2 Advertisement — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 13, 2023

“When we rushed to catch the second person, I saw he had something in his hand, which he started waving. We snatched it from him and threw it out for the safety of the members as it was releasing a gas.”

“The two protesters were raising slogans like ‘tanashahi band karo (stop dictatorship)…They have given a big message. The government should pay attention,” he added.

The two tresspassers jumped into the chamber from the public gallery at around 1 pm. While one was spotted jumping over the benches, the other was left hanging from the gallery before he finally jumped into the House.