Jewellery worth 18 crore missing from car, Thak-Thak gang suspected

Thak-Thak gang: In a biggest theft in the National Capital this year, some miscreants succeeded in stealing jewellery worth Rs 18 crore from a vehicle of the sales head of an International jewellery company. The incident is claimed to have happened near Vikaspuri Police Station, West Delhi, where the victim had stopped to repair his vehicle’s punctured tyre.

On the statement given by the victim, the Vikaspuri Police Station has registered a case and started the investigation. However, after more than 72 hours of the incident, the police are clueless about the accused.

The modus operandi indicates that the members of Thak-Thak gang could be behind the incident.

The victim, Sanjay Nath, a sales head in the company named Mirari International is a resident of Panchavati apartment in Vikaspuri area. He said he left his office located in Gurugram with a bag full of jewellery for his home in car on September 2. At the time of the incident, his driver, Ashok, Zakir and Neeraj were also present in his car. Zakir was dropped near Kapashera border and Neeraj near Nawada metro station.

As the car was punctured in the Vikaspuri area Sanjay Nath stopped near the Vikaspuri police station for repair. After the puncture was repaired, when he looked for the bag he was shocked to see that it was missing from the car. He immediately reported the matter to the police.

According to Nath, the bag contained jewelry, documents, laptop, purse and credit cards.

The police team is interrogating other employees of the company.

