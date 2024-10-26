TG DGP warns constables against discipline

With constables of Telangana special police joining the protest that was started by their wives, DGP Jitender issued a statement appealing to them to stay away and warning that indiscipline will attract penal provisions against them. TGSP constables from different battalions held protest marches in uniforms at various places in the state today demanding equitable treatment following a potshot taken by a senior police officer at their wives during counselling. He had wondered aloud, who asked the women to marry the Telangana Special Police Constables. Meanwhile, BRS leaders also took a dig at the Congress government over protests by the special police constables.

In an appeal issued by the DGP, following the protests by the constables of special police he mentioned that salaries and allowances to police personnel were highest compared to other states. They also get surrender leaves and additional surrender leaves since they are on duty even during festivals. He said, “In such circumstances it is not appropriate for TGSP personnel to protest in the streets. TGSP is a uniformed and disciplined force and the police department’s image must be protected.”

The DGP also urged them to raise the issues in a proper forum instead of taking to the streets. “It is to appeal to TGSP personnel and their families as senior police officers , we are examining grievances on merits , personnel are urged to carry out their duties as usual. If there are any concerns they can be raised in the ‘Darbar’ with the officers /commandants /ADGP, TGSP and other senior officers,” he said in the statement.

He also warned, “…indiscipline in uniformed forces is a very serious matter that attracts provision of the Police Forces (Restrictions of Rights) Act and the police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act and liable to be penalised as per law.”

The wives of the special police constables had begun the protests following a change in the leave policy. Earlier battalion constables were allowed leave after 15 days but this interval was increased to 26. Although this was later kept in abeyance, the matter aggravated further when a senior police officer apparently told the wives during counselling who had asked them to marry TGSP constable.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao wrote on ‘X’ “Fantastic governance in Telangana. Police rebel against police. ‘Elect a clown, expect a circus’.” Another BRS leader T Harish Rao wrote, “Police personnel are raising slogans like workers.” There was scuffle between police and family members of the constables as the latter wanted to stage a protest on Nagarjunasagar highway and were prevented.