UP CM warns against negligence in public welfare

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, emphasized that negligence in public welfare projects is unacceptable, warning that strict action will be taken if irregularities are found. He asserted that there is no shortage of capable individuals and that their efforts should be encouraged.

During his visit to the CM Command Center at Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhavan, the Chief Minister reviewed the performance of various departments and projects across the state. He issued necessary directives, instructing that all departments and schemes be categorized under three performance-based groups—A, B, and C—for systematic monitoring.

He stressed that district-level reviews should be conducted daily, on alternate days, weekly, and fortnightly. An officer should be designated at the district level to ensure data accuracy, while a ministerial review should be conducted monthly, with all reports submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office. Additionally, he highlighted the need to adhere to deadlines for services such as inheritance and land use approvals.

To enhance governance efficiency, the Chief Minister introduced a ranking system to track the progress of flagship schemes, emphasizing both quality and speed. He urged underperforming departments to improve and underscored that all performance assessments should be based on merit, ensuring accountability at every level.

CM Yogi also directed the MSME department to further promote the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative and explore the inclusion of district-specific food products under the scheme. He insisted on random checks to verify performance data and recommended that review meetings led by the Chief Secretary focus on the top 10 departments and schemes. Reports and success stories of well-performing departments should be shared across departments to encourage best practices and address inefficiencies.

Highlighting the importance of comprehensive scheme implementation, the Chief Minister stated that if a government initiative is not 100 per cent saturated, its objective remains incomplete. Departments must conduct regular progress checks and set realistic yet impactful goals rather than formal, superficial targets.

Reviewing Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) cases, CM Yogi stressed the need to improve citizen satisfaction. Departments such as Revenue, Police, Health, District Administration, Municipal Corporation, and Panchayati Raj must ensure timely and accountable complaint resolution using technology-driven solutions.

Regarding major infrastructure projects, the Chief Minister mandated that all projects proceed as per schedule, with continuous photo updates—such as for the Kanpur Metro—uploaded to keep officials informed. Additionally, he ordered that e-procurement requisitions be thoroughly vetted at the department level before submission and directed the swift resolution of pending cases on the Nivesh Mitra portal.