Terrorists not only stole the happiness of many families but also attempted to divide the people of India: PM Modi

Underlining that the attack in Pahalgam was not just an assault on Indians but an attack on humanity and the spirit of brotherhood, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday highlighted that the terrorists not only stole the happiness of many families but also attempted to divide the people of India.

Addressing the ‘Sikkim@50’ programme in Gangtok via videoconferencing, the Prime Minister said, “Today, the world is witnessing India’s unprecedented unity and the nation has come together to send a clear message to terrorists and their supporters.”

He stated that the terrorists caused pain by wiping the sindoor off the foreheads of Indian daughters, but India responded with Operation Sindoor against the perpetrators. He said that after the destruction of terrorist bases, Pakistan attempted to target Indian civilians and soldiers but was exposed in the process. PM Modi emphasised that India responded by dismantling several of Pakistan’s airbases, demonstrating the nation’s strategic capabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, he greeted the people of Sikkim on this special day, marking the 50th anniversary of the statehood of Sikkim. “Sikkim’s 50-year milestone as a state serves as an inspiration for all, and the journey of development will now accelerate further”, stated Mr Modi.

Underlining that 2047 will mark 100 years of India’s independence and 75 years of Sikkim as a state, he stressed the need to set goals for what Sikkim should look like at this milestone.

Urging collective efforts to envision, plan, and periodically review a roadmap for Sikkim’s future, Mr Modi stressed the importance of boosting Sikkim’s economy and shaping it into a ‘wellness state’. He remarked that special focus should be given to creating more opportunities for the youth.

“Sikkim’s young generation must be prepared not just for local needs but also for global demands”, urged Mr Modi, underlining the necessity of establishing new skill development opportunities in sectors where youth are in high demand worldwide.

The Prime Minister called upon everyone to take a collective pledge to propel Sikkim to the highest peak of development, heritage, and global recognition over the next 25 years. “Our dream is that Sikkim should become a Green Model State not only for India but for the entire world”, said the Prime Minister, emphasising the goal of ensuring a secure home for every citizen of Sikkim.

He also underlined the vision of bringing solar-powered electricity to every household. “Sikkim should emerge as a leader in agro-startups and tourism startups and should establish its identity globally in organic food exports”, envisioned Mr Modi.

He added that Sikkim should be a place where every citizen embraces digital transactions and a state where waste-to-wealth initiatives are elevated to new heights. “The next 25 years is dedicated to achieving these ambitious goals and establishing Sikkim’s presence on the global stage”, said PM Modi, urging everyone to move forward with this spirit and continue building upon their rich heritage.

Underlining that the Union government has taken another step to further enrich Sikkim’s organic basket, the Prime Minister announced that the country’s first organic fisheries cluster is being established in Soreng district. He stated that this initiative will give Sikkim a new identity at both the national and global levels.