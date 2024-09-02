Terrorists attack Sunjwan military station in Jammu; Army soldier injured

An Army jawan was injured in a terrorist attack on the Sunjwan military station in Jammu on Monday morning, according to defence officials.

The terrorists opened fire from a stand-off distance outside the post, injuring the jawan, who has since been transferred to a medical facility for treatment.

“One Army jawan was injured at Sunjwan military station in Jammu after terrorists fired from a stand-off distance outside the base…” a news agency quoted Defence officials as saying.

Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to locate the attackers, officials added.

More details are awaited.

With Assembly elections approaching, there has been a notable rise in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir in recent months. The Jammu region, in particular, has seen an increase in terror attacks over the past three years.

Since 2021, over 120 security personnel have reportedly lost their lives in the region, with the Jammu area accounting for over 40 per cent of these casualties. In July 2024, at least 11 security forces personnel were killed in terror attacks in the Jammu region, according to the data.