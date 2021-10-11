Terrorist neutralized in Anantnag encounter

One terrorist has been killed and one policeman was injured in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Khagund Verinag area in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday morning, officials said.

“One terrorist killed. One policeman was injured. Operation in progress,” police said.

The killed terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF). “He was involved in recent civilian #killing at Shahgund #Bandipora,” the Kashmir Police said further on Twitter, quoting the Inspector General of Police.

“#Encounter has started at Khagund #Verinag area of #Anantnag. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” said a tweet from the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police.

“#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. One policeman injured.#Operation in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” added Kashmir Zone Police in another tweet.

Earlier the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

On Saturday, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces during a cordon and search operation in the Chanapora area of Srinagar.

The operation was launched after a terrorist managed to escape from an encounter in the nearby Natipora area. One Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in firing on Friday.

The valley has witnessed a series of civilian killings this month, due to which there is high security in the entire region. The security forces have detained at least 500 people as part of their investigation. Suspected members of banned terrorist groups such as Jamaat-e-Islami have been interrogated to trace their roles in the murders.

(With IANS inputs)