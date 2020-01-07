One terrorist was killed in encounter with security forces in Awantipora sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The J-K Police took to Twitter to share the details of the encounter.

According to the police, arms and ammunition are recovered from the terrorist. And the police are ascertaining the identity and affiliation of the terrorist.

The search operation is on.

Earlier, on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, during cordon and search operation in Nowshera sector, two army personnel were killed in a gunfight with heavily-armed Pakistani infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.