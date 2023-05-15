Terror funding case: NIA raids 6 locations in J&K

Follow Us:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Monday conducting raids at six locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case, sources told IANS.

IANS | New Delhi | May 15, 2023 9:16 am

The NIA teams were accompanied by CISF personnel and local police.

“This is a terror funding case.

“Pakistan-based terror outfits were helping the Kashmir-based agents who were provoking youths to indulge in terror activities. We are raiding them,” the source said.

As of now, the NIA has not made an official statement on the matter.

Further details are awaited.

