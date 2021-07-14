The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved to extend the term of the Commission constituted to examine the issue of sub-categorisation within Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the Central list by six months beyond July 31 this year up to January 31 next year.

This is the 11th extension of the term of the Commission constituted under Article 340 of the Constitution.

The proposed extension of tenure and addition in its terms of reference shall enable the Commission to submit a comprehensive report on the issue of sub-categorisation of OBCs, after consultation with the various stakeholders.

“The order of extension of the term of the Commission by six months beyond July 31 this year and till January 31, 2022, would be notified with the approval of the President,” said a government statement issued after the Cabinet committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.