Tensions rise in Manipur valley as Meitei Group calls for shutdown over kidnapped youths

Normal life in five Imphal Valley districts was severely disrupted due to a shutdown called by the Meitei Joint Action Committee (JAC) demanding the release of two kidnapped youths.

Businesses were shut, roads blocked, and women led protests, with young men burning tyres in protest. The agitation, focused on Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Thoubal, will continue until the youths are found.

One youth was rescued, but two remain missing after allegedly straying into Kangpokpi.

Advertisement

In response to escalating violence and shootings in Ukhrul district, the Manipur government has suspended internet and mobile data services to prevent the spread of incendiary content on social media platforms.

The government invoked Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, citing concerns about the misuse of platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook for mobilising agitators. The internet suspension applies to the entire district, with essential services exempted and the order up for review in 24 hours.