Tensions flare at Assam-Bangladesh border over repatriation effort

Tension gripped the India-Bangladesh international border near Thakurbari in Mankachar, Assam, on Tuesday following a face-off between the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and the Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB).

The standoff occurred during a repatriation operation involving 14 Bangladeshi nationals who had allegedly entered the Indian territory illegally.

Security sources said the confrontation escalated when BGB personnel, along with a swelling number of Bangladeshi civilians, obstructed the repatriation process near the zero line—a sensitive stretch of land meant to remain neutral between the two countries.

The situation intensified as heated verbal exchanges broke out, with BGB personnel reportedly crossing into the zero line area to prevent the handover.

As the crowd grew and the situation threatened to spiral out of control, the BSF was compelled to fire four warning shots into the air to disperse the gathering and de-escalate the confrontation.

The intervention helped defuse the tension temporarily, and no casualties were reported.

In a separate statement released later in the day, the BSF framed the incident as part of a broader infiltration attempt.

According to the statement, vigilant BSF personnel stationed along the international border in South Salmara-Mankachar district observed suspicious movements of a group of individuals approaching the boundary from the Bangladeshi side in the early hours of May 27.

“The BSF troops challenged the group to prevent unauthorized entry into Indian territory, prompting the mob to retreat back into Bangladesh,” the BSF said.

The statement described the incident as a thwarted infiltration attempt and underscored the force’s continued vigilance in securing the nation’s borders.

Bilateral Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) allow for repatriation in humanitarian cases, but miscommunication or lack of synchronization can lead to diplomatic and on-ground tension.

As of now, both Indian and Bangladeshi authorities have not confirmed any formal diplomatic protest or escalation beyond the border face-off.