Barasat meat seller assaulted by mob

Tensions ran high in Barasat’s Champadali More area on Tuesday morning after a local meat seller was allegedly beaten up by an irate mob for posting an anti-national image on social media amid ongoing India-Pakistan hostilities.

According to local sources, the post surfaced shortly after the Indian Army’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack. The post, which was perceived as derogatory and anti-national, triggered widespread outrage in the locality. A group of locals reportedly stormed the meat seller’s shop early in the morning, forced it shut, and allegedly assaulted the man in full public view. Police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured youth, who was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. A formal complaint has been lodged against the accused for posting objectionable content. Barasat Police have initiated an investigation and are examining the authenticity and motive behind the social media post. Meanwhile, those involved in the mob attack have fled the area, and police have launched a search to identify and apprehend them.

Advertisement

Following the Army operation, both central and state governments had issued advisories warning citizens against sharing provocative or inflammatory content online. Despite this, several such incidents have been reported across the state in recent days. The situation in the area remains tense but under control, officials said.

Advertisement