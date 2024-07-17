Tensions escalate in Tripura following death of tribal student

Tensions flared up in Dhalai district of Tripura after the death of a 21-year-old tribal student who was allegedly assaulted at a fair by a group of boys. Parmeshwar Riang succumbed to injuries at G B Pant Hospital in Agartala.

In response to the incident, the district administration imposed Section 144 in the area after several houses and shops were attacked. Authorities also suspended internet services for 24 hours to maintain peace in the state and deployed heavy forces to control the situation.

Tripura Police have arrested four individuals in connection with Riang’s death. Reports indicate that an altercation between two groups at the fair on July 7 turned violent, resulting in serious injuries to Riang.

Advertisement

Tipra Motha party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma condemned the attack and said, “I condemn the murder of Parmeshwar Reang in Gandatwisa. I have personally spoken to the highest police authority and demanded that the culprits be charged under relevant IPC sections. I also appeal for peace and restraint. I will personally go and meet the family. We demand justice.”