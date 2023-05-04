Temporary inconvenience to Kolkata Metro commuters

Commuters availing metro services to travel between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Kavi Subhash on Saturdays and Sundays may have to look for alternate modes of conveyances for the next few weeks. The Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to suspend the service during the morning hours on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 May to 11 June.

The regulation of services on the two days of the week has been announced by the mass carrier for regular track maintenance work between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Kavi Subhash metro stations. The regulation of services is being done to enable a night power block for regular track maintenance work in the stretch.

According to the city metro, starting from 6 May, services would be operated normally on Saturdays between Dakshineswar/Dumdum to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations from 6.50 am to 10 am. But no services would be run in the Mahanayak Uttam Kumar – Kavi Subhash stretch from 6.50 am to 10 am. From 10 am onwards normal services would be available over the entire Dakshineshwar – Kavi Subhash stretch as usual.

On Sundays, starting from 7 May to 11 June, metro services are to be run between Dakshineswar/Dumdum – Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations from 9 am which is the normal time presently. However, no services would be operated in the stretch between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Kavi Subhash from 9 am to 10 am. After 10 am, services in the entire stretch of the Blue Line from Dakshineswar – Kavi Subhash would be run normally. On 28 May and 11 June, metro services are to start from 10 am instead of 9 am from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash stations of the Blue Line.