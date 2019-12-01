With the winter season has set in, the national capital records a single-digit temperature for the first time this season at 9.4 degrees Celsius.

According to Skymet Weather, more cold weather conditions are on the way as the night temperatures are set to fall further and might be recorded close to about 8 degrees Celsius during the next few days.

In the next few days, the day temperature is also set to decrease to around 21 to 22 degrees.

At the Safdarjung and Palam Observatory, the night temperature was recorded at 9.4 degree Celsius during the last 24 hours.

Dry northerly and northwesterly winds will be affecting Delhi and the NCR. A further fall in night temperatures is likely during the next two to three days due to these winds.

From the last couple of days, shallow to moderate fog and mist prevailed during the morning hours, while the days were pleasant with bright sunshine conditions.

Presently, a feeble western disturbance is likely as an upper air cyclonic circulation is moving across the northern parts of Jammu and Kashmir. An associated upper air cyclonic circulation is prevalent over Haryana.

Due to the blowing northerly winds, the pollution level is mostly in the ‘moderate’ category over most parts. Since a light breeze will be continuing during the day for the next few days, hence pollution levels will be varying between satisfactory to moderate category, Skymet Weather said.

