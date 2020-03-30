Telangana man, who died on Saturday, due to Coronavirus was buried on Sunday, without his family or friends. Only the health workers were presesnt for the list rites. The grieving family stayed indoors to adhere to the guidelines for the 21-day nationwide lockdown, announced by PM Modi on lastTuesday to arrest the spread of this pandemic.

A 74-year-old with travel history to Delhi was the first person in the state to die due to Coronavirus. He tested positive for Covid-19, on Saturday as his samples were taken after he passed away at a private hospital in Telangana.

According to the guidelines for the lockdown, maximum 20 people can attend any funerals.

Earlier in March , in another funeral of a 68-year-old Delhi woman was performed after some delay, after she died due to coronavirus infection. As the last rites were performed under the supervision of medical and civic workers when the crematorium staff asked for their directives to ensure that the coronavirus infection couldn’t spread from the body.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that the man was COVID-19 positive came to be known only after he passed away. He was suffering from other health complications as well.

CM KCR, said that the number of coronavirus cases in Telangana are now at 70 with three people testing positive on Sunday.

“After April 7, there will be no coronavirus patients if no new cases are reported from now. Self-control is very important in this lockdown period,” he said at a press conference.

Telangana CM also appealed to the migrant workers to not go to their villages during the countrywide lockdown and said that the state government will give 12 kg rice or flour, Rs 500 cash assistance and place to stay.