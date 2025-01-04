Telangana’s advisory on HMPV

Although no cases of Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been reported in Telangana, the state health department has come up with a series of Dos and Don’ts as a safeguard against respiratory infections. According to the health department officials, there has been no substantial increase in prevailing respiratory infections in the state after comparing the data of 2024 against that of 2023.

The advisory suggested people should avoid handshakes or reuse tissue paper or handkerchiefs. They should avoid frequently touching their eyes, nose, or mouth, and even spit in public. The department also suggested that any close contact with sick people should be avoided. Self-medication should also be avoided, stated the general advisory.

Among the Dos, the state government included covering the mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue paper while coughing or sneezing. Wash hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer. Avoid crowded places or public places particularly if you are suffering cold, cough or sneezing. Stay at home if you are sick. Adequate ventilation was stressed. The advisory also suggested drinking plenty of water and nutritious food.

The state health department quoted the Union Governmentsaying that the hMPV virus was like any other respiratory virus which causes common cold and flu-like symptoms during the winter season among young and older age groups. The department also ruled out any cause for alarm and assured they were monitoring the situation closely along with the Union Govrernment.