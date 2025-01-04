Logo

Logo

# India

Telangana’s advisory on HMPV

Although no cases of Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been reported in Telangana, the state health department has come up with a series of Dos and Don’ts as a safeguard against respiratory infections.

Statesman News Service | Hyderabad | January 4, 2025 7:45 pm

Telangana’s advisory on HMPV

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Although no cases of Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been reported in Telangana, the state health department has come up with a series of Dos and Don’ts as a safeguard against respiratory infections. According to the health department officials, there has been no substantial increase in prevailing respiratory infections in the state after comparing the data of 2024 against that of 2023.

The advisory suggested people should avoid handshakes or reuse tissue paper or handkerchiefs. They should avoid frequently touching their eyes, nose, or mouth, and even spit in public. The department also suggested that any close contact with sick people should be avoided. Self-medication should also be avoided, stated the general advisory.

Advertisement

Among the Dos, the state government included covering the mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue paper while coughing or sneezing. Wash hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer. Avoid crowded places or public places particularly if you are suffering cold, cough or sneezing. Stay at home if you are sick. Adequate ventilation was stressed. The advisory also suggested drinking plenty of water and nutritious food.

Advertisement

The state health department quoted the Union Governmentsaying that the hMPV virus was like any other respiratory virus which causes common cold and flu-like symptoms during the winter season among young and older age groups. The department also ruled out any cause for alarm and assured they were monitoring the situation closely along with the Union Govrernment.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

HC extends relief to KTR from arrest

In a major relief to BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the Telangana High Court extended its interim orders and protected him from arrest in connection with the Formula E race case until the pronouncement of the verdict. Rao had approached the court with a petition to quash the FIR filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau under the Prevention of Corruption Act, against him. The court reserved its order on the criminal petition filed by the former minister.