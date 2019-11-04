In a shocking incident, a woman officer of the state revenue department was allegedly burnt to death by an angry landowner at her office in Telangana’s Abdullapurmet on Monday.

According to the police, Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Vijaya Reddy was in her chambers when the attacker walked in, poured petrol and set her ablaze.

The official died on the spot while two employees who tried to save the MRO were injured. The condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

The incident has sent shockwaves among government officials, who have raised questions over their security.

According to sources quoted by NDTV, the attacker, identified as Suresh Mudiraju, sneaked in a bottle of kerosene along with his land documents.

Meanwhile, the assailant has also been admitted to a private hospital after he also suffered injuries.

The incident comes at a time when revenue officials in the state have been accused of taking bribes to get errors rectified.