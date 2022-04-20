Telangana woman allegedly raped by TRS leader’s son

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, drugged and raped repeatedly by two men for three days in Telangana’s Suryapet district.

The victim said that she was taken on Friday while on her way to her relative’s house by the son of a local public figure in Kodad town and his friend.

They allegedly forced her to seat in an autorickshaw and drove her to a residence where she was forced to drink a sedative-laced soft drink. They assaulted her and eventually sexually raped her after she protested.

In her police report, the victim stated that she was confined to a room for three days. After regaining consciousness on Sunday, she was able to flee.

The family filed a police report when the victim notified her mother about the incident.

The culprits were identified as Ghouse Pasha and his companion Sairam Reddy by the victim. Ghouse is the son of a Telangana Rashtra Samithi municipal councillor (TRS).

According to Kodad Circle Inspector Narsimha Rao, a rape case has been filed against the two accused based on the accusation. A medical examination has been ordered for the victim.

The police have detained both the accused for questioning.BNN

(with inputs from IANS)