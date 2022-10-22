Telangana textile minister urges PM to abolish GST on handloom products

Telangana Textile Minister KT Rama Rao, on Saturday, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post demanding abolition of the 5 per cent GST imposed on handloom products to bring relief to the weaver community.

Yesterday, the minister had addressed the weaver community and urged them to initiate a postcard protest against the decision of the BJP government at the Centre to impose 5 per cent GST on all handloom products. Rao had said he was sending a postcard to the Prime Minister and urged others to send lakhs of post cards on the issue and bring the Centre to its knees.

He said Modi was the first prime minister to impose tax on the handloom sector which is the second largest sector to provide jobs in a country where unemployment was growing. He also accused the Centre of removing all schemes beneficial to the weavers.