Telangana: T Raja Singh says he will not return to next Assembly

Suspended BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh today said that he will not be a part of the next Assembly since both insiders and outsiders don’t want him there.

Singh was suspended by the BJP last year after he made derogatory comments against the Prophet and his suspension is yet to be revoked despite his pleas.

A few days ago, the BJP election management committee chairman Etela Rajender had met Raja Singh and Vikram Goud, son of Mukesh Goud, who had contested against him as the Congress candidate giving credence to the speculation that the party does not want Goshamahal MLA to contest from his constituency and instead offered him Zaheerabad Lok Sabha seat.

Today while inviting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to visit Dhoolpet where a large number of Lodhs, the community from which he hails, Raja Singh said: “In the next election, it is not known who all will come back or not, but I am certain that I will not be there because both insiders and outsiders do not want me in the Legislative Assembly. But I want to convey this to the Chief Minister that whether I am there or not, the people of Dhoolpet should not be denied his blessings,” said Singh.

This is the last session of the current Assembly before elections in December and the lone BJP MLA to be elected in the Assembly elections of 2018, made an emotional pitch to the Chief Minister. The other two BJP MLAs won in bypolls.

Only a few days ago Singh met BRS leader and Health Minister T Harish Rao prompting speculation that he might join the BRS but he had released a video saying that he will never leave the BJP even if he does not remain a legislator. Singh is known for his radical Hindutva stand and had indulged in hate speech quite frequently and is unlikely to have any takers in the BRS which relies on Muslim votebank in quite a few constituencies.

Singh was imprisoned last year under the Public Detention Act and after more than two months he was released on bail by the High Court. Moreover, the BRS is determined to win all three seats currently held by the BJP in the next Assembly elections including Goshamahal in the Old City area.