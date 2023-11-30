Telangana polls: Kharge, Rahul appeal to people to vote in large numbers

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appealed to the people of Telangana to exercise their franchise in large numbers as voting for the Assembly polls is underway.

Kharge, who has campaigned extensively in Telangana, asserted that

people of the state have decided that they will choose a transparent, people-friendly government, with a “safety-net” for the disadvantaged.

“No force on earth can stop an idea whose time has come… Let us ensure a Prajala Telangana now.This is time to come out and vote in large numbers to make it happen,” he wrote in a social media post.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said, “This is the time to realise the countless dreams and aspirations of Telangana’s people, for which you have shed your sweat and blood for years. ”

He welcomed the first time voters to participate in this democratic process for change and social justice.

“The youngest formed state in India — Telangana must show the way,” he added.

Former Congress president and MP from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency, Gandhi in a post on X wrote, “Today, Prajala will defeat Dorala.Brothers and sisters of Telangana, step out and vote in large numbers.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to the micro blogging site and appealed to people to exercise their franchise.

“My sisters and brothers of Telangana

you are appealed to vote thoughtfully, with full enthusiasm and energy. Voting is your right and biggest responsibility.

Fulfill the dream of Telangana with the power of vote. Congratulations in advance.Jai Telangana Jai Hind,” Vadra said.

Voting for 119 member Telangana Assembly began at 0700 hours and will continue till 1800 hours. Counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.