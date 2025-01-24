Telangana minister lashes out at district collector

Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was caught on camera lashing out at district collector of Karimnagar, Pamela Satpathy during an inauguration programme attended by Union Urban Development Minister Manoharlal Khattar.

The minister was annoyed after being shoved around a couple of times by the police managing the crowd and lashed out publicly at the collector, drawing huge criticism.

The Union minister inaugurated a 24 x7 water supply facility for Housing Board Colony. Karimnagar is the constituency of Union minister of home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Under the Smart City Mission several projects were inaugurated in Karimnagar including commercial premises and ancillary works at Ambedkar Stadium at a cost of ₹22 crore, multi-purpose school park, new water distribution system for 24×7 water supply in Housing Board Colony and e-learning tools and smart classrooms in schools.

Apart from state ministers like Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, Union ministers Khattar and Bandi Sanjay and BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar, Karimnagar mayor Y Sunil Rao were present.

Amidst the chaos the revenue minister was caught snarling at the IAS officer saying ” What are you doing? Have you have any common sense?” He also inquired about the superintendent of police. An embarrassed Satpathy was seen trying to explain.

The rude behaviour of the minister did not go down well as the BRS criticised him for humiliating the IAS officer. The police had closed off many roads and shops and establishments were closed in view of the minister’s visit to Karimnagar.