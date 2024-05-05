Telangana govt will ensure justice to Vemula’s family: Venugopal

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Sunday said the Congress-led government in Telangana will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice to the family of PhD scholar Rohith Vemula.

The statement of the Congress general secretary and in-charge of the Organisation came days after the Telangana police filed a closure report in the 2016 case of Vemula’s death.

In a post on X, Venugopal wrote, “Rohith Vemula’s death was a grave atrocity that completely exposed the anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP. The Congress, including Rahul Gandhi ji, has stood with Rohith Vemula’s family through this difficult period.”

“As has been clarified by the Telangana Police, the concerned closure report was prepared in June 2023. There were many discrepancies in the investigation conducted previously. The Congress government in Telangana will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for Rohith’s family,” he said.

The senior Congress leader further said, “Not only that, when we form a government at the Centre, we will pass a Rohith Vemula Act specifically addressing the issue of caste and communal atrocities on campuses to ensure no student coming from socio-economic backwardness has to face the same plight as Rohith ever again.”

In the closure report filed on Friday, the state police claimed that Vemula committed suicide in January 2016 out of fear that his real caste might come to light since he did not belong to the Scheduled Caste category.

It further claimed that his mother had arranged a Scheduled Caste certificate for him.